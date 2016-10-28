Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Exclusive News | 28 October 2016 16:03 CET

Yemi Alade Releases Produced "gucci Ferragamo" Exclusive To Itunes,and Stunning Photos

By Purple Drums

Effyzzie Music diva Yemi Alade releases a new single titled "Gucci Ferragamo" and produced by Maleek Berryexclusively to iTunes and Apple Music.

The #MTVMAMA2015 and #MTVMAMA2016 "Best Female" winner, announced the single earlier by unwrapping a pre-order link via her social media accounts; and made known that the number will be only available on iTunes and Apple Music from the 28th of October 2016 to the 4th of November 2016.

"Gucci Ferragamo" shows a different side of the praised singer and is expected to be housed on Miss Alade's untitled third studio album; alongside her EDM smash "Want You" and emotive duet "Get Through This" with Mi Casa.

The "Mama Africa" performer also stuns in new sultry and feisty photos shot by celebrity photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke.










​Photo Credits:
Hair - Zubby Definition
Make-up - Ike Pinkies
Styling - Anita for Soup Official
Photography - Emmanuel Oyeleke

Exclusive News

The secret to success in life is to overcome fear
By: Paul Doku
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img