Yemi Alade Releases Produced "gucci Ferragamo" Exclusive To Itunes,and Stunning Photos

Effyzzie Music diva Yemi Alade releases a new single titled "Gucci Ferragamo" and produced by Maleek Berryexclusively to iTunes and Apple Music.

The #MTVMAMA2015 and #MTVMAMA2016 "Best Female" winner, announced the single earlier by unwrapping a pre-order link via her social media accounts; and made known that the number will be only available on iTunes and Apple Music from the 28th of October 2016 to the 4th of November 2016.

"Gucci Ferragamo" shows a different side of the praised singer and is expected to be housed on Miss Alade's untitled third studio album; alongside her EDM smash "Want You" and emotive duet "Get Through This" with Mi Casa.

The "Mama Africa" performer also stuns in new sultry and feisty photos shot by celebrity photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke.

































Hair - Zubby DefinitionMake-up - Ike PinkiesStyling - Anita for Soup OfficialPhotography - Emmanuel Oyeleke