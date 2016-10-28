Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion Hits Accra Tomorrow

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM Annual Skuuls Reunion is set to hit Accra in a grand style tomorrow at the Independence Square in Accra.

The aim of the event which will bring together old students from all Ghanaian second cycle and tertiary institutions is to unite old school friends and give them the opportunity to reminisce about their days in school.

Participants for this year's event will enjoy a variety of games, including five-aside football, basketball, 50-metre sprint, table tennis, pool, chess, tug-of-peace, musical performances featuring some of Ghana’s most entertaining and crowd-pulling musicians, as well as eating competition.

It is expected to attract over 50,000 students from various second cycle and tertiary institutions.

Stonebwoy will be leading a pack of young talented acts, including the best female rapper in Ghana, Eno, and gifted rapper Strongman. Also on the bill is reggae artiste, Ras Kuuku of 'Stop Kokonsa' fame.

With these acts gracing the stage, the 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion promises to be a fun-packed event.

According to the organisers, “Stonebwoy and the rest of the musicians billed to perform at the skuuls reunion have been carefully selected due to their ability to thrill the thousands of patrons who will attend the event.”

As usual, there will be good food and plenty to drink with great music from some of the top African DJs.

Get ready to reminisce the unforgettable days of gari soakings, interco, dinning, amidst meeting old mates and 'lai momos' (old flames) tomorrow.

Come and enjoy a variety of games and thrilling musical performances from some of Ghana’s biggest acts.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship as well as in sports and this year’s won't be different.

By George Clifford Owusu