Okra Tom Dawidi Announces New Single ‘Sweet Sherry’

Ghanaian Hip-life Hip-hop artiste, Emmanuel Ralph Kotei Niikoi popularly known as Okra Tom Dawidi has just announced his upcoming new single ‘Sweet Sherry’ in interview.

The Accra based artiste was best known for several hit tracks like; Spit Fire and NYANSA.

Okra Tom Dawidi’s contributions the development of the Ghanaian hip-hop music cannot be exaggerated since he is among the few guys to hold down the genre.

In an exclusive interview with Konkonsagh.Biz , Okra Tom has revealed that his new ‘Sweet Sherry’ is worth to listening and likely to grab him nominations for major awards.

‘Sweet Sherry’ is produced by the famous beat maker ‘Beatz Dakay’. The released date is yet to be announced.