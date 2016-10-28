New Music: Mayorkun Ft Mr Eazi

Is Mr Eazi patching a silent war between Africa’s two biggest acts, Wizkid and Davido? The recently signed Starboy artiste Mr Eazi features on brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act – Mayorkun.As usual Mr Eazi brought his full game on the track as he and Mayorkun delivered silky lyrics fit for the dance floor.

Mayorkun wowed everyone in April this year after he released his smash hit ELEKO, which amassed a million views in 10 days. He is undoubtedly the talk of Nigeria at the moment. He returns with this second official video to the track “Love You Tire”. And the most suitable person to feature on the track is Mr Eazi. Not only is Mr Eazi bridging the gap between Ghana and Nigeria, he seems to be bringing the Wizkid and Davido camp together. This video was shot by Clarence Peters & audio produced by FRESH.

Mayorkun & Mr Eazi recently toured the Universities in Ghana performing at sold-out Life Is Eazi campus concerts prior to dropping this single.

'Love you Tire' is an exciting tune, a potential chart topper & party cracker complemented with a very colorful video. Mayorkun & Eazi displayed an amazing synergy on this one. Its a must watch.

Watch video here and download song below.



https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/love-your-tire-feat.-mr-eazi/id1168838877