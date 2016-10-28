Videos/Photos: 2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion to lock down Accra Saturday

With just a day to the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, Joy FM’s Skuuls Reunion; the heat is on and the excitement has reached its peak.

All activities around the central parts of the capital, Accra are expected to come to a halt on Saturday as the 2016 edition of the annual event takes over the entire city.

Participating schools are promising to shake the capital Saturday and prove to all that their school is the best.

On Thursday night, old students from Casford Hall, University of Cape Coast and St Thomas Aquinas were in the Joy FM studio exhibit a bit of what we should expect on Saturday.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, which is the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school friends, relive the memorable moments of senior high school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the things that were done way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

On the night, Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards winner, Stonebwoy is leading an impressive pack of acts to thrill patrons at the reunion.

The 2015 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, who is currently enjoying a remarkable run both locally and internationally, will be in his elements come Saturday.

Stonebwoy will be leading a pack of young talented acts including the best female rapper in Ghana, Eno and gifted rapper Strongman. Also on the bill is reggae artiste, Ras Kuuku of ‘Stop Kokonsa’ fame.

With these acts gracing the stage, the 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion promises to be a fun-packed event.

According to the organisers, “Stonebwoy and the rest of the musicians billed to perform at the Skuuls Reunion have been carefully selected due to their ability to thrill the thousands of patrons who will attend the event.”

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion comes off on October 29 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com