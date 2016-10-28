When a man hits the road to success, he becomes exposed to a lot of enemies; people who will go to every extent to sabotage his progress. Most of these people are very close to us; we call them family, loved ones and even friends.

These are the people that know us too well to know exactly where it will hurt,they are called “Frenemies”- Enemies in Friends’skins.

when www.razzonline.com published that ace broadcaster Odifour Asare aka Otwinoko is blind,many were astonished and wondered how he became blind since he was not born with it.

In a one on one interview with Rossy of www.razzonline.com ,Odifour Asare in connection with how he got blind revealed that he was poisoned by people he trained in the radio business.

“Its a long story but I will try to make it short for you.I was poisoned by my own people,people i trained in the radio business some seven years ago in Kumasi. I was having a severe chest pain after returning from a journey outside the country. i use to go to the hospital for some medication but it wasn’t getting better, so a friend suggested I see some physician in Kumasi, so i did.The Doctor gave me some intravenous but not knowing the whole bag was full of poison.

“My body started peeling off, my ten nails also came out…i was hospitalised for three months at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital emergency unit.I was on oxygen for the entire period, and it has not been easy for me since. They have my records are at the hospital, so you can go and check”,Odifour sorrowfully told Rossy.

Odifour Asare, who is the hosts of ‘Nyaasem Hwe’ and Raggae School on Accra based Hot 93.9fm, stressed further that,he wouldn’t be specific about whether those who poisoned him were from Fox Fm where he was working before coming to work at Hot Fm but he now feels the pain so he has decided to come out and share his sad story.

Kindly watch the full interview below!

