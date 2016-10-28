Accra, Ghana- Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Management of Min David and Faith Music Ministry International are glad to announce that it is organizing another great edition of the Power In Praise And Worship (PIPAW) in the capital. The 2016 edition of PIPAW is promising to be extra bigger and better with more exciting packages programmed to win off the hearts of its great audience.

The music dominated event, dubbed under the theme WORSHIP IN HIS HOLINESS follows the much sensational edition which happened last year where many present, experienced the great manifestation of a life encounter with the Most High God.

PIPAW’16 is sponsored by the Salvation Grace Outreach, whose General Overseer, is Prophet Evans Kobina is featured as the main speaker for the occasion and Gospel Light International Church-Harvest Cathedral.

The program, set to be hosted by Min David Xorse-Mensah will also feature guest artists such as Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr and Min Yusif Ghata. Also performing includes God oriented ministers like Min Savior Tunyo and Team Trinity Harvest & Harvest New Breed Choir.

PIPAW’16 is scheduled to take place at exactly 4:00pm on Sunday 27th November, 2016 at the Gospel Light International Church - Harvest Cathedral, Off the Teshie Nungua Highway at Nungua Cold Store Bus Stop (Beach Drive Junction). Second floor of the Barclays Bank Glass Building

Theme: WORSHIP IN HIS HOLINESS - PSALM 96:9

Date: Sunday 27th November, 2016

Time: 4:00pm

Venue: Gospel Light International Church

Partners:

HILL MEDIA CONSULT & EVENTS

Sponsors:

Salvation Grace Outreach

Gospel Light International Church - Harvest Cathedral