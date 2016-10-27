Uganda's 'most unusual looking person' becomes POPSTAR

A man with a severely deformed head who won a competition searching for Uganda's most unusual looking man wants to use his fame to launch a music career.

Godfrey Baguma, 47, was thrust into the limelight for his unique head, becoming a local celebrity for his unique looks and helping him launch a career in African pop music .

But the singer's mystery condition has never been diagnosed - and he is always fearful he may have passed it on to his eight children.

He said: "Right now I am afraid because I have a little daughter who kind of resembles me. I look at her head and I believe that she might look like me.

Popstar Godfrey sings into a microphone as he practices his songs (Photo: Barcroft)

Godfrey Baguma sits on a bed as part of his music video in Uganda (Photo: Barcroft)

Godfrey with other dancers while filming his music video (Photo: Barcroft)

"Sometimes I worry because my children are still very young. I worry about what would happen to them if I died. I think about that a lot now."

With Godfrey's health recently declining, Doctor Tony Wilson - the head of medicine at Mbarara Hospital - decided to carry out tests to diagnose him.

Doctor Wilson said: "He has very widespread abnormality in his head and pressing on various parts of his brain.

"His posture is compressing his chest - this is why he's not breathing well."

Godfrey sits holding a shoe as he works as a cobbler (Photo: Barcroft)

Godfrey Baguma sits on the sofa in his house in Uganda (Photo: Barcroft)

Six weeks after an MRI scan with Doctor Wilson, Godfrey received the full examination he had always hoped for.

He suffers from a rare condition called Fibrodysplasia - which affects the growth and placement of his cells and tissue.

With the correct medication, Godfrey's health can be managed and better still - he cannot pass the disease down to his children.

He said: "I was so worried that the doctor wanted to operate on me. I feel glad that he just told me about my condition.

Godfrey waits to have his MRI scan to diagnose the problem with his face (Photo: Barcroft)

"I feel so good and I have learned that I am a human being."

With a difficult start in life, this was music to Godfrey's ears.

He said: "When I was born my mother looked at me and said that I was not a normal child and she left me. Thankfully my grandmother took care of me.

"I was scared to go out and mix with people. People would say I wasn't a human being, that I looked like a strange creature.

"But now I have to accept how I look."

Godfrey noticed the abnormal swelling to his cheek when he was just 10 years old and has always wondered what caused his problems in the first place.

Godfrey has a good heart, according to his partner (Photo: Barcroft)

Despite facing endless taunts about his face when growing up, Godfrey has formed a successful career as a pop star in Uganda with his music videos racking up 3,000,000 views on YouTube.

He said: "I was mending my shoes and a man who worked in entertainment asked me to take part in a show.

"Now I've got friends. People call me to go to their shows and give me money.

"It helps me take care of my children."

Godfrey had two children with his first wife and unfortunately this marriage did not end happily.

But eight years ago, he was lucky enough to meet the love of his life, Namande Kate, and has had a further six children with her.

Namande said: "Godfrey's not handsome on the outside, but he has a good heart.

"I wish people would see him the way I see him."