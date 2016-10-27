Music Business Round Table To Kick Start Afrima 2016

As the countdown clock ticks for The 2016 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) events, the African Union and the International Committee of AFRIMA has introduced "Africa Music Business Roundtable," a think tank that will unfold to artistes and stakeholders, the economic potential inherent in the music business. The roundtable with the theme "Economic Power of Music for a New Africa" will be a discussion platform to interrogate and strategise on the structure of the music industry in Africa while charting a synergistic way forward for development and economic empowerment.

The Africa Music Business Roundtable which is slated for Friday November 4, 2016 from 9.00am WAT will take place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria. With many artistes and other stakeholders already penciled down as panelists and discussants, it is a platform for business networking and interaction among music professionals, music executives, government officials and other stakeholders in the music, media and financial sectors of Africa and of the world.

The brainstorming sessions, which have been divided into parts, will give a deep insight into the unexplored and ill exploited economic values of Africa Music.

Position papers will be presented by a diverse assemblage of eminent personalities drawn from the various economic strata of the society. These will include musicians, musicologists, businessmen, bankers, investors and big players in the Africa Music Industry. Some of the panelists include; Karima Damir (Morocco); Nde Ndifonka (Cameroon): Tony Okoroji (Nigeria); Robert Ekukole (Cameroon);Yeni Kuti (Nigeria); Ricki Stein (Uk); Mike Strano (Kenya) among others

Also debuting on AFRIMA 2016 programme of events is the Africa Music Village which has been slated for 5pm on November 4 at the Waterfront, Bar Beach, Lagos, Nigeria. The one-day AFRIMA Music Village is a non-stop festival style open music concert with live performances from Femi Kuti and 30 other African superstars and AFRIMA 2016 nominees. The A-list artistes include; Kiss Daniel, Fally Pupa, Victoria Kimani, Diamond Platnumz, VVIP, Brymo and a host of others. This event is free entry.

Artistes and participants at this year's AFRIMA would also have a taste of the new Lagos in a guided tour of Eko Atlantic City, popularly called the 8th WONDER OF THE WORLD. The tour will also include the Oba's Palace, Iga io.ukdunganran, Lagos, and a few other historic places in the city of Lagos.

In partnership with The African Union Commission, AUC and the Official Host City, Lagos State, AFRIMA 2016 grand awards ceremony holds on Sunday, November 6 with thousands of guests expected in Lagos for the various events. Awards ceremony is a glittery, star-studded and world-class event with live performances and television broadcast to 84 countries on 109 television stations around the world.