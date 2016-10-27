Juliet Ibrahim is REEL AFRICAN Hero of the Month!

The past couple of weeks has been nothing but fun for award-wininng actress Juliet Ibrahim.

While on a tour of South Africa with a group of vibrant young people from Nigeria and Ghana via @travel2sa she had the opportunity of presenting awards in two categories at the recently concluded Mama’s Award.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was also honoured with the Hero Of the Month Award for October 2016 by REEL AFRICAN in South Africa for her philanthropic and humanitarian works through her Juliet Ibrahim Foundation Platform.

Speaking on the award, the elated Juliet said;

"Being recognised for my work within communities on the continent with my Juliet Ibrahim Foundation is a blessing as well as being appreciated for my contribution to the film industry and also for being a role model to young women. While I truly cherish this Award, it's also fantastic to know that those in other countries follow your work off screen. “