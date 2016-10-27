Fast Rising Singer, IMANSE Releases New Single, ‘Original Somebody’

Fast rising songstress, Imanse, is getting a lot of attention from the Nigerian music industry with her eccentric, bold and fierce sound.

Many music reviewers admit falling in love with her music the first time they heard it… she is unmistakably original. A fusion of Afrobeat, Pop, R&B and Soul music that takes us back to the good old days of sweet melody and great hooks.

Imanse, not taking any time to bask in the success of her song “Gbona” featuring Falz The Bad Guy, has put out another melodic sizzler, “Original Somebody”.

It is pure beauty the way Imanse’s music fuses different musical cultures into a seamless rendition in “Original Somebody”, where she boldly played with different Nigerian languages in this perfect delivery of afrobeat, pop, and dance piece.

Even high life lovers would find a groove in this song.

“Original Somebody” is a witty love song that has Imanse’s signature guitar strings. She comes consistent with a particular rhyming pattern in the lyrics of this afro eat song; she didn’t miss out a single line. The ingenious guitar play was by ace guitarist; ‘Fiokee’.

The song was produced by DJ Coublon and written by Imanse and Klem.

Imanse seems to see the need for a fresh, ethnic voice in the Nigerian music scene and is set to carve that niche for her talented self. She no doubt has, what it takes to hold that sway.

She is a prolific songwriter that has written several songs for a Broadway play in Maryland in the US, “No Limit” which was a huge success.

Imanse pushes the boundaries with “Original Somebody” as she showcases her smooth and clear voice with her boastful theatrical music background.