Honour me with an award, estate before I die - Veteran actor

Honouring our heroes makes them feel respected and appreciated; and also sets the pedestal for others to follow suit.

In this light, one of the most sought after actors of his time, Atta Mensah has made a passionate appeal to government and the national broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to honor him before he dies.

Known in real life as Ebenezer Lartey, Atta Mensah who is 89 years old and still the lead character in the popular Showcase in Ga drama troupe, made the passionate appeal in an interview with razzonline.

According to him, he started his acting career way before some noted actors did and has even made a greater contribution to the movie industry, but they have been honoured with awards. Some of these actors, Mr Lartey said, they have been given estates in recognition of their contribution to the act while he has gotten nothing.

"It's very sad that, upon all what I have done and keep doing for the Ghanaian film industry, I have not been given any recognition.

"Is it because I act in the Ga dialect? I started acting even before the Osofo Dadzie drama series started airing," Atta Mensah sorrowfully opined.

He is unhappy that the national broadcaster has not recognised his contributions in writing the numerous scripts for dramas and movies aired on the television station.

He, therefore, appeals to government and GBC to honor him with some of the awards and give him his share of the estates before he dies.

Mr Lartey said he does not envy those who have been awarded, but "it's just disheartening that those in charge of giving awards in the country don't think about me."

Explaining why he chose to act in the Ga dialect, Atta Mensah who started his acting career in 1965 and started appearing on TV in 1970, indicated that, during Saka Acquaye's era, all the dramas and films were in English so he decided to change the phase of the industry by acting in Ga.

He is married to Ashie Lartey whom he always acted with as his wife in almost all his movie scenes.