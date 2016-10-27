Rapper Wiz Khalifa may be touching down in Ghana and it won't be soon enough for the hip hop star if the his tweet on Thursday is anything to go by.

The ‘Taylor Gang’ hit maker tweeted: “I can’t wait to go to Ghana” to the glee of followers on twitter.

It is however unclear what is bringing him from the US to Ghana given he has no major concert dates in the known.

This could conceivably be for a concert during the Christmas period or one scheduled for next year, 2017.

Or maybe Wiz Khalifa is simply coming on vacation following a recommendation from his his ex wife, Amber Rose, who was in Ghana in 2011 to host the Vodafone 020 Live Concert.

Aside the exceptions of Ghanaian hip hop fans being lifted, Wiz Khalifa’s tweet also prompted some hilariously ignorant responses from on Twitter.

And more ignorance…



Others were welcoming of Khalifa’s presence of mind to regard Ghana as a country and not just part of Africa.

Never ones to let good business pass them by, so entrepreneurs were out in full force with some kente for sale.

Others suggested legally questionable reasons for Wiz’s visit.

All in all, his fans also cannot wait to see him touchdown in Ghana, whenever that happens.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana