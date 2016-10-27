Joey B To Headline Afrobeats Live Concert In London

Afrobeats Live Returns to Jazz Café on Sunday 27th Nov 2016.

The relationship between the rise in live music attendance and mandate for Afrobeats Music in the UK is testament to the success of the No.1 African Music Event in the UK Afrobeats Live!

With most DJ sets and London club nights including an Afrobeats playlists and an increase in large scale annual Afrobeats concerts, the organisers of Afrobeats Live uniquely cornered the market in 2013 by offering a Stylish, Live Afrobeats Music experience every quarter at one of the world’s most famous and sought after Live music venues, The Jazz Café!

The November Edition of Afrobeats Live hosted by Abrantee Boateng (Capital Xtra Radio Presenter) will be headlined by Ghanaian superstar rapper Joey B who will be performing his biggest hits ‘Tonga, You x Me & Strawberry Ginger’

The additional line of some of the UK’s hottest and rising stars Ray, KC Pozzy, Zizibo, Vianni, BM, B2L, Jozie, New Age Muzik, Mad J, P Rocs, C. Boy, Jozie and a surprise guest will be the icing on the cake.

Music is served by DJ Unbeetable & DJ Edott.

On Sunday 27th November Afrobeats Live will again transform the Jazz Café to a Afrocentric haven, cladding the stage backdrop and decor with rich, traditional, colourful, African fabrics in high-class settings packed with A-List Stars, Music Executives, Press and Afrobeats Music lovers.

Doors open at 6pm sharp

Ticket information

£10 Standard

£20 - £40 VIP Seated

0800 177 7721 | www.jazzcafelondon.com

Watch the Official Afrobeats Live Advert Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUFtCYxJ60Y