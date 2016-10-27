Efya Headlines ‘Efya & Friends’ Concert On Nov. 4

Ghanaian Afro-pop songstress, Jane Awindor, known in music circles as Efya, will on November 4 headline a musical concert dubbed 'Efya & Friends' at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The 2016 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) Best Female West Africa winner will be at her musical best with some great performances from both her old and latest repertoire.

Efya, so far, has several hit singles, including 'For You', 'Best In Me', 'Forgetting Me', 'I am In Love With You' and Little Things, and one thing that makes her stand out is her music background which is deeply rooted in live stage performances.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers who will witness the best of Efya and her friends who will thrill fans with their hit songs.

The event is also expected to attract showbiz personalities, including top music stars and a section of stakeholders from the Ghanaian music industry and beyond.

The musical concert promises to be full of fun, as there will be more to eat and drink and music to dance to.

The concert which will kick off at 8:00pm is expected to attract a large number of personalities on the showbiz industry and all the artistes who featured on Efya's current album titled 'Janesis'.

'Efya and Friends' concert is powered by One Nation Entertainment and Blanks Creations, in partnership with Alliance Française.

By George Clifford Owusu