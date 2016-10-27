Ghana-Japan Yosakoi Festival Held

Spectacular choreography characterised this year's Ghana-Japan Yosakoi festival was held at the Police Training & Fitness Centre.

This year's event which marks its 15th edition saw St Paul’s Technical from Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region emerging winners of the Yosakoi dance competition.

Other competing schools included St Rose's Senior High School-Akwatia, St Peter's Senior High from Nkwantia, Mary Star of the Sea School from Kasoa and St Martin's from Nsawam.

Visiting Japanese dancing student, Gome, thrilled the crowd with his wild break dance moves.

The festival also provided a platform for some demonstrations in cardiac arrest safety, AED, Kimono dressing and the Onodori dance.

The Yosakoi festival has become one of the biggest Japanese festivals gaining roots in Africa and especially Ghana.

The festival which primarily showcases Japanese culture and traditions attracted a huge gathering.

Yosakoi is a unique style of dances that originated in Japan , and are danced at festivals and events all over the country.

Yosakoi-style dancing has spread throughout much of Japan. The style of dance is highly energetic, combining traditional Japanese dance movements with modern music.

The choreographed dances are often performed by large teams. Along with a number of professional Yosakoi schools and town dance teams, Yosakoi is also a popular event during the sports festivals held by Japanese elementary, junior and senior high schools.

Yosakoi participants include men and women of almost all ages, sometimes within a single team.