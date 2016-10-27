Meet The Only Blind Radio Presenter In Ghana, Odifour Asare

Being blind for most people, will be a very good excuse for the lack of success in any area of life. They would have given up on themselves and blamed it on nature; but this is not the case for Odifour Asare aka Otwinoko. He is the only blind radio presenter in Ghana, and trust me; he’s doing better than most presenters with sight.

Known in real life as Odifour Asare aka Otwinoko is an astute radio presenter with Accra based Hot 93.9 Fm.He was born some 50 years ago in Accra (Kokomlemle) to the late Mr Owusu Asare Bediako who was a Police Officer and his mum Martha Agyeiwaa a petty trader who is still alive.

He was really brought up in a disciplined home and received training that has greatly impacted his career.

With regards to his educational background,Odifour didn’t attend a good school,he was dropped out of school in six form because of financial constraints .

He started his radio career at Otec Fm in Kumasi in the early 90s.He was introduced into radio by a friend who was a raggae presenter at Otec Fm

On the road to a blistering radio career,Odifour who is also a good musician,was featured on the raggae show and after performing delectably on the show, the callers who contributed on the show recommended him to the station, then he started working there.

After working at Otec Fm and the multimedia group,he moved to Fox Fm which is a sister station to Hot Fm in Accra.

He started working at Hot Fm on the 22 November,2013.Presently at Hot Fm,Odifour aside hosting a popular and one of the most listened to shows on radio in Ghana called ‘Nyaasem Hwe’ which is aired from Monday to Friday between 7pm-9pm is also the host of Raggae School on Saturdays between 1pm to 3pm.

His hubbies are body building and travelling around the world.Oh Yes,though he is blind,he has traveled through out the five continents with Hong Kong and New York as his favourite cities.

Well, kindly have a feel of how he presents his show. though blind