Music: Kfrancis - Oni Temi (Prod By Young John)

Kingbell Francis born 12 December 1994 known by he's stage name Kfrancis is a Nigerian recording artist ,songwriting and performer !

Started is musical career in the church at age 13 where he grew and the launch himself into the musical scene! Working together with young john to produce hes first hit single #Onitemi tweeter @itskfrancis1 IG iam_kfrancis

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/9kkkecu289/AUD-20161022-WA0002.mp3