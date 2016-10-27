Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 27 October 2016 12:55 CET

Music: Kfrancis - Oni Temi (Prod By Young John)

By ETREND MAG

Kingbell Francis born 12 December 1994 known by he's stage name Kfrancis is a Nigerian recording artist ,songwriting and performer !

Started is musical career in the church at age 13 where he grew and the launch himself into the musical scene! Working together with young john to produce hes first hit single #Onitemi tweeter @itskfrancis1 IG iam_kfrancis

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/9kkkecu289/AUD-20161022-WA0002.mp3

Audio Report

"Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well,for it is your life"
By: Asamoah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img