The True Worshippers To Launch Onyame Ye Ohene On Sunday

Gospel musicians, The True Worshippers are set to launch their maiden album Onyame Ye Ohene on Sunday October 30 at the Gospel Light International Church, Nungua.

Gospel artistes who will be supporting the 10 am album launch include Gifty Osei, Francis Amo, Emmanuel Arthur, Steve Jnr and Sam Quaye.

Songs on the eight-track album are God Na Igwe, Higher, Who Are We, I Will Sing For You and All The Days Of My Life.

Speaking in an with The True Worshippers made up of Pastor Ernest Addo, Pastor Thomas Addo and Patricia Kuffour, said they believe their album will touch many lives.

“We hope our album transform lives. There are very good songs on it and we want everyone to purchase a copy of it when the album is finally out” they said.