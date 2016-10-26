Majid Michel,Adesua Etomi,Wale Ojo at Emem Isong's VIP Screening Of Ayamma

Emem Isong-Misodi, Nollywood popular producer and director is set to release her latest movie, Ayamma across cinemas come December 23.

Exclusive screening of the movie held at Silverbird Galleria last weekend. Majid Mitchel. Adesua Etomi, Wale Ojo, Emem Isong, Jonathan Ben-Bruce, Theresa Edem, officials from Bank of Industry, media and a host of select few were in attendance.

Prince Daraima, the charming heir to Obong Ikpaisong, repeatedly dreams of Ihuaoma, a poor but beautiful maiden whose beauty is matched only by her voice. In Daraima's dreams, flowers blossoms and birds gather when Ihuoma sings. He is in love with the girl of his dreams. In the real world, Prince Daraima readies to marry Princess Ama, the Arrogant child to a neighboring Monarch. During a dance presentation to welcome princess Ama to the kingdom, Daraima is shocked to see that one of the dancing maidens is Ihuoma-- a girl who hitherto existed only in his dreams. Unbeknownst to him, this is Iko, a poor maiden in the village who's an exact replica of Ihuoma and strangely possessing the same singing genius. Princess Ama observes her groom-to-be captivated by Iko and resolves to nip this obvious threat in the bud.