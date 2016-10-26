Hot Or Naah? Jezza Looks Dapper In New Pictures

Multi talented Ghanaian model, Jeremiah Danquah-Coffie, popularly known as Jezza has released another classic pictures for the world's viewing pleasure.

These pictures were taken in London few days after signing up for a new ambassadorial deal with one of the biggest brands in the world.

Jezza has always believed in building up an expensive brand for himself and his modeling career.

In a recent interview he had, the model talked about why he flew from Ghana to London for this particular shoot.

"I always love to appear expensive because my career is what pays my bills and just like any other business, I have to invest in it. I flew from Ghana to London for this shoot because the company i recently signed to wanted pictures of these kind -- and when it comes to building a better brand for myself, i dont care about how much i spend in that. For instance, I took care of this trip, shoot and every bill myself. This is how I respect my brand.

Asked if he is thinking of doing other projects from the gains of his brand, Jezza said..

Yes I love music and besides, my entire family is music. Like my sister, Niiella who is selling urban Gospel in Ghana to the world, my brother and I produce beats as well and other relatives in our family do a lot of music-related projects. So to your question, my first step would be into artiste management, where I will help discover and sell these talents to other foreign countries. Actually I've started but working behind the scenes for now."

You can connect with Jezza on Facebook : Jezza

And Instagram: King_Jezza

Check out the pictures below...