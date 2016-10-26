Vybrant Faya's manager records song for him

Mr Logic, former manager of Dancehall artiste, Vybrant Faya, has released a tribute song in remembrance of the artiste.

The song, ‘Tribute to Vybrant Faya’ produced by Riddim Boss eulogises the Dancehall artiste who passed away on Sunday.

Born Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, Vybrant Fay died after he was knocked down by a motorbike.

In the song, the late artiste’s manager sings, “Heart Broken and sad, this song goes to all those who has lost love ones and family, Mr Logic, Hey Faya, Remain forever, I miss you! in my memories, Remain Forever, Eii! I know you done everyone nothing, not even your father and your mother, Eii Faya ! But I know what dey going through, all the pain I dey going through, Eii, it came like a dream to me, but is so real, so real”.

Vybrant Faya was born in Tema, Ghana on April 13, 1987 to Mr Samuel K Quayson and Miss Theresah Ackon.

Listen to the song below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )