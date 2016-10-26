I wanted to be a soldier - Stonebwoy

BET Award winning act Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has revealed that it was his childhood dream to be in the military.

“I have always wanted to be a soldier and I have always seen myself as a warrior because I have always seen life as a battlefield so I can still relate my childhood dreams to my current enskinment as “Sapashini” which means “Dancehall Warrior,” the CEO of BHIM Nation said.

He made this revelation when speaking in an interview with King Lagazy on the ‘Lagazy Show’ on Hitz FM.

Stonebwoy said that he was so elated when the Paramount Chief of Tamale, Gukpegu Naa (Naa Alhaji Abdulai) decided to honour him as the “Dancehall Warrior”.

He continued that he is humbled by the fact that honour came from no mean person but highly respected chiefs from the Northern region who are revered as warriors by their people and that was why he decided to do his “Sapashini” hit track to show his profound appreciation to them.

The ‘Go Higher’ hitmaker recounted his experience when he visited the north to stage a music concert recently.

He narrated that he got scared when he alighted from a flight in the Northern Region because he could not stand the large crowd who had gathered there to welcome him.

The Ghanaian Dancehall artiste continued that the crowd kept increasing and at a point he thought he was watching a movie especially when they drove him through the streets of Tamale because he was overwhelmed by the enormous crowd who cheered him.

According to him, he had postponed his show in the Northern region on several occasions due to his international tours and he believes that that may have also contributed to the high level of anxiety the residents of Tamale exhibited when they saw him.

He also applauded Northern Region based acts like Fancy Gadam and Macasio for upholding dancehall music in the region and making it attractive to the inhabitants of the Region.