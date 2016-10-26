Videos/Photos: 2016 Skuuls Reunion: Ogua Hall, Abor SHS are ready

On Tuesday night, Ogua Hall of the University of Cape Coast and Abor Senior High School took their turn in the studio appearance session to tell Ghanaians that they are ready for the 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion.

The two represented in their numbers to show what they are bringing to show what stuff they are made of at the event this coming Saturday, October 29.

Their appearance was characterized by enthusiastic chants, expression of zeal and intellectual rigour as they faced off to prove which school is the best.

The old students of the two outfits reminisced the good old days in school amid a charged atmosphere of jama music, sharp brain contest, rollcalls and calling of nicknames.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, which is the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school friends, relive the memorable moments of senior high school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the things that were done way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion comes off on October 29 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )