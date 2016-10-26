Why Davido boycotted MAMA 2016

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Davido refused to allow the misery of not being nominated at this year's MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) stop him from enjoying himself with his daughter.

Instead of contesting the winners of the event that was held at Ticket Pro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa last Saturday, he decided to spend time with his daughter.

Davido has won three MAMA awards in two years. He is currently targetting the 2017 edition of the awards.

Before now he had said “I really shouldn't be nominated this year For what?? I got three MAMAS in two years I'm good ! Still gonna be a great show! BUT NEXT YEAR."

A source posted a video of the singer and his daughter “#Davido Was Not At The #MTVMamas2016 #Mtvmama2016 But He Was Clocking In Good Time With Hia Daughter”.

