Joe Mettle, Donnie McClurkin Steal Show In South

One of Ghana's celebrated gospel artistes, Joe Mettle, last Saturday thrilled music fans in South Africa at the Gospel Goes Classical 2016 Live DVD Recording event in South Africa.

The Ghanaian artiste was among five other artistes from across the continent who performed during the event.

The others artistes who rocked the event include US-based BET award winner, Donnie McClurkin, Ntokozo Mbambo, Mahalia Buchanan, Tshwane Gospel Choir, and JMP Orchestra.

The artistes billed for the event mounted the stage one after the other and they treated South African gospel audience to unforgettable live performances.

It was a day of unforgettable day when Joe Mettle mounted the stage and thrilled the audience with his various hit songs. He set the venue on fire with his stagecraft and unique style of delivery.

It was an amazing atmosphere, with the audience singing the chorus to the glory of God.

Joe Mettle was consistent and controlled the audience. It was a hilarious spectacle as the prolific Ghanaian gospel artiste treated the excited audience to some serious dance moves on stage.

Donnie McClurkin also charmed the audience, as usual, with his creative stagecraft and got the entire audience singing along.

He demonstrated his singing skills, which left no doubt in anyone's mind that he is truly a force to reckon with in the global music scene.

As usual, his ability to pull and control the crowd were at play, and so was his amazing stagecraft.

Equally electrifying was his collaboration with Joe Mettle as they performed the hit song 'Great Is Your Mercy'.

Previous editions of Gospel Goes Classical have featured gospel greats such as Jonathan Butler, Benjamin Dube and Rebecca Malope.

The event is the brain child of Dr Makhubele, owner of Dlophe Records.