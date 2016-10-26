Audio & Video: Mayorkun Feat. Mr Eazi - Love You Tire

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
26 October 2016

Mayorkun Feat. Mr Eazi - Love You Tire

By 9JA_Olofofo

​Brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act - Mayorkun, featuring Starboy's Mr Eazi

Mayorkun wow-ed everyone in April this year after he released his smash hit ELEKO, which amassed a million views in 10 days, He returns with his second official video; Here's a track featuring one of the hottest new acts on the block as well 'MR EAZI', directed by Clarence Peters & audio produced by FRESH.

Mayorkun & Mr Eazi recently toured the cities of Accra & Kumasi in Ghana performing at sold-out University concerts prior to recording this single.

'Love you Tire' is an exciting tune, a potential chart topper & party cracker complemented with a very colourful video put together by Clarence Peters.

Mayorkun & Eazi displayed an amazing synergy on this one. Its a must watch...

WATCH OFFICIAL VIDEO ON YOUTUBE - https://youtu.be/pn67uUebBBk

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD ON MYNOTJUSTOK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/142139/mayorkun-feat-mr-eazi-love-you-tire

LISTEN ON SOUNDCLOUD - https://soundcloud.com/avantepr/mayorkun-feat-mr-eazi-love-you-tire

DOWNLOAD ON ITUNES - https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/love-your-tire-feat.-mr-eazi/id1168838877

Direct all booking enquiries to - [email protected]

Audio Report

