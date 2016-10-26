Popular Kumawood actor Alexander Kofi Adu has said members of Agenda 57% are anticipating to welcome fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansa popularly called Lilwin to their fold.

There have been reports that Kwadwo Nkansa would be declaring his support for the NPP flagbearer Nana Akuffo-Addo but it seems the actor is delaying with his declaration.

But speaking on Ashhfm today, Mr. Alexander Kofi Adu said he has heard of his colleague’s readiness to declare for Nana Addo, and they are ready to give him a warm reception.

The multiple award winner said, “we would welcome him to our fold if he decides to come onboard. I have heard the reports that he would be declaring for Nana Addo, and we are ready for him”.

Agya Koo who was speaking to Daasebre Dwamena of Ash fm urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP presidential candidate for accelerated development. He claimed Nana Addo has what it takes to usher the country into a new hopeful prospects considering his policies and transparent lifestyles.

Alexander Kofi Adu also cried for justice instead of peace added that without justice peace is useless. He said, “there can’t be peace without justice and those crying for peace must equally cry for justice.”

With less than 45 days to the crucial 2016 December 7 elections , the entertainment industry is divided on the lines of NDC and NPP that has further polarized the political climate of the country.