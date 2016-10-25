Kim Kardashian West drops Paris robbery lawsuit

Kim Kardashian West has dropped a court case against a website that claimed she staged an armed robbery in Paris.

Her lawyer said the two sides had resolved the issue.

The reality star said she would take US celebrity gossip site MediaTakeOut to court but has dropped the case after it issued an apology.

The site reported the 35-year-old had faked being robbed at gunpoint at a luxury apartment in the French capital earlier this month.

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel on Rue Tronchet in central Paris, according to police

The publication also accused her of making a fraudulent insurance claim for millions of dollars of jewellery.

French police said Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men dressed as police officers who stole a box containing jewellery worth up to $6.7m (£5.2m).

Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, was on stage at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York at the time of the robbery.

He ended his set as soon as he heard the news, telling fans: “I’m sorry, family emergency. I have to stop the show.”

A spokeswoman for the star said she was “badly shaken but physically unharmed”.

Some have suggested the reality star had made herself vulnerable by revealing her location and posting photos of jewellery in the days before the attack.

She has since been virtually silent on social media with her only appearance coming on her birthday when Caitlyn Jenner posted a picture with her on Instagram.

