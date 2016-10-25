Nana Churcher Advocates For Youth Empowerment

United Kingdom based Ghanaian broadcaster, motivational speaker, and host of the internationally-acclaimed TV talk show “The Nana Churcher show”, Nana Churcher, is advocating for youth empowerment and the introduction of strategic mentorship schemes targeting young people.

The five star Regional Entrepreneurs Empowerment Business (R.E.E.B.A) Award recipient urges all stakeholders responsible for youth development in Ghana to focus on initiatives with the potential of positively impacting the lives of the youth.

“I think it is important to pay attention to areas such as career guidance and personal development of the younger generation. It is the duty and responsibility of all of us, from parents, teachers and school authorities. The Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all other people in and out of the educational system are not left out. It’s something we all have to work towards as the younger generation is expected to take over from us and they will need to be properly trained for the task ahead”, she said.

Nana Churcher revealed this over the weekend when she joined celebrated Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, for the Hope 4 Life Tour event at the St. John’s Grammar Senior High School at Achimota in Accra. She was a key speaker and took the opportunity to empower and encourage the students to work tirelessly to ensure they grab the gold in life. Hope 4 Life Tour is a popular youth motivation, grooming, mentorship and networking project to help develop the Ghanaian youth. The event had other celebrities including Ghanaian exceptional musician, Nero X and the multitalented Andy Dosty of the Multimedia Group in attendance.

Nana Churcher is also an Image Consultant and hosts one of the most popular talk shows on television which discusses a variety of exciting and intriguing subjects. Her guests are usually global superstars, seasoned business owners and revered personalities around the globe. They include Vanessa K. De Luca, Editor-in-Chief of Essence Magazine, His Excellency Mr. Victor Smith, Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, American singer Brandy Norwood, Goo-Goo Atkins, Hollywood Celebrity wardrobe stylist and younger sister of Erica and Tina of Mary Mary fame.