Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Nollywood Media | 25 October 2016 17:09 CET

3 Thrones Concert: Tunde, Wunmi Obe Advice Tiwa Savage on Marriage

By Media PanacheNigeria

During Tiwa Savage’s performance at the monarchical-themed concert; ‘3 Thrones’ held on Sunday, 23rd of October, 2016 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos; the singer brought out celebrity couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe to ask a number of questions regarding their laudable marital bliss.

Tiwa halted her performance to comment on the scourge of failed marriages among young couples before she went on to ask the couple the secret to their successful married life. A question to which Wunmi quickly replied; “I married the man I love – he’s my friend and everything.”

The venerated couple further remarked; “Mutual respect is also very important to a marriage. Communication, patience, tolerance are also imperative”.

“Most importantly; the only third party allowed in your life should be God and no one else” the couple concluded in unison.

Tiwa Savage performed a number of her smash hits including ‘Kele Kele’, ‘Without my Heart’, ‘Bad’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Standing Ovation’ and more. Fellow label mate Dr. Sid also joined her on stage to perform another smash hit of hers; ‘If I Start to Talk” before wrapping up her exhilarating performance for the night.

‘3 Thrones’ also witnessed performances from some of the industry’s finest, including Timaya, Phyno, Davido, Ycee, Pepenazi, ill Bliss, Naomi Mac, Tjan, Yungsix and a host of others.


Tunde And Wunmi Obe


Tunde, Wunmi Obe, 3 Thrones


Tunde, Wunmi Obe, Tiwa Savage 3 Thrones 2


Tunde, Wunmi Obe, Tiwa Savage 3 Thrones

Nollywood Media

Life is short, don't wait till the last minute. Love and be Loved. Start Today.
By: Rebeccah Monyei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img