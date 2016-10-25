Tiwa Savage, Davido, Phyno, Timaya, Ycee Deliver Outstanding Performance at 3 Thrones Concert

Mavin first lady Tiwa Savage, Davido, Phyno, Ycee, and Timaya made a momentous mark as headliners during their performance at ‘3 Thrones Concert’ which held last Sunday, 23rdof October, 2016 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

The event boasted a full regalia setting with performances from several other top artistes like ill Bliss, Yung6ix, Naomi Mac, Tjan, Wale Turner, Que Peller, Viktoh, Poe, Pepenazi and more.

Highly sought-after rapper Ycee was the first among the headliners to perform. The wordsmith performed with a live band; a rare feat from a rapper – causing the audience to yell on the top of their lungs in glee as he performed his debut single ‘Jagaban’ and his 2016 chart successful afro-pop; ‘Omo Alhaji’.

Shortly after Ycee’s performance, dancehall-reggae superstar Timaya joined the rapper on stage; making him the second headliner to perform for the night. Timaya declared Ycee as the “Rising King”; commending him for his unflagging dedication and contribution to the music industry.

Timaya performed songs from his emergence in 2005/2007, including ‘Dem Mama’, ‘Ogologoma’, ‘Good or Bad’ and recent songs like ‘Bow Down’, ‘Sanko’, ‘I Concur’ and several other smash hits.

Popular rapper Phyno was the third headliner to ascend the stage. He performed his earliest hits like ‘Ghost Mode’, ‘Alobam’, ‘Kush Music’, ‘Shut Down’, ‘Parcel’ before moving on to perform his recent smash hits like ‘Ladi’, ‘Connect’, ‘Fada Fada’ and several more.

The fourth performance from the headliners came from the vivacious songstress Tiwa Savage. A slew of dancers accompanied the singer on stage as they mesmerized the audience with slick dance moves filled with unbridled energy. Tiwa performed a number of her smash hits like ‘Kele Kele’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Without my Heart’, ‘Standing Ovation’, ‘Bad’ and several more – performing for about an hour-long.

The ecstatic audience also witnessed a memorable performance from the last headliner to perform; popular afro-pop songster Davido. The singer’s performance can be described as eccentric as he exerted his energy to finesse his performance. The singer wrapped up the night with songs like ‘Dami Duro’, ‘Gobe’, ‘Ekuro’, ‘Skelewu’, ‘Owo ni Koko’, ‘Dodo’ and several more.





