Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Nollywood Media | 25 October 2016 16:39 CET

Stephanie Linus' son, Maxwell's 1st Birthday Party

By Dela Dee Innovations

On Sunday 23rd October 2016, star actress Stephanie Linus and her husband Idahosa Linus celebrated their son, Maxwell's first birthday. It was a fun-filled day where lots of family members and friends came around to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Some of the guests who were present at the event include: Genevieve Nnaji, Nkiru Anumudu & her husband, Tamara Eteimo, Blessing Effiong, Aisha Igbinovia and Valentine Ozigbo - MD of Transcorp Hilton.

The kids especially had a lot of fun with Maxwell.

Photography: Dela Dee Innovations







































Nollywood Media

A joke's a very serious thing.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img