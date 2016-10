RMD,Gideon Okeke,Mike Ezurounye,Funlola Aofiyebi,Taiwo Ajai-LycettAnd Others At Funmi Holders' The Grudge Movie Premiere

Last Sunday was a day of double celebration for actress cum producer, Funmi Holder. The Tinsel star premiered her highly anticipated movie, The Grudge at Radison Blu and it was also her birthday.

The movie premiere which started with a red carpet was attended by Richard Mofe-Damijo, Gideon Okeke, Doris Simeon, Adejumoke Aderounmu (Esther in Jenifa’s Diary), Caroline King, Funilola Aofiyebi, Bisola Aiyeola, Ijeoma Aniebo, Bayray McNwizu, Aishat Ibrahim, Mike Ezuronye, Iyke and Florence Ogechukwu, Padita Agu, Kunle Remi, Christiana Martin, Tokunbo Ahmed, Yaw, Taiwo Ajayi Lycentt, Udoka Oyeka among others.

"The Grudge" focuses on the lives of two lovelorn couples connected by one lonely widow living separate lives. Their lives intertwine and lead to the unravelling of a five-year grudge.

The Grudge which stars RMD, Odulade Adekola, Funmi Holder, Ireti Doyle will be in cinemas across Nigeria from Friday. Funmi is popular for her role as Amaka in the M-NET hit series "Tinsel," which also stars her alongside RMD and Ireti Doyle.

Watch the trailer