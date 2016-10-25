Actress Bibi Bright Visit's The Central Region For Free Health Screening

​Last week Saturday was a blessful one for the people of Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region as Actress Bibi Bright and her initiative "COMPASSION FOR CHANGE" visited community members to give them access to free medical screening and donate drugs since the community members complained bitterly to Bibi Bright and her team that the National Health Insurance Scheme has been canceled and when they visit the hospital their been asked to pay for drugs that are prescribed for them.

Bibi Bright in a conversation with the community members said that, when the NPP wins come December, the NPP will solve the issues of health by providing them free medical care and building more health facilities to accommodate patient and even Health Workers. Bibi hinted on the need for Ghanaians to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP come December 7.

Bibi Bright also made a step to do a door to door campaign for the aspiring parliamentary candidate and for Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bibi Bright who has thrown her support behind Akufo Addo of the NPP – New Patriotic Party stepped up her campaign for change agenda. COMPASSION FOR CHANGE, is aimed at reaching out to Ghanaians to consider the current health service status of the country and vote NPP.

“In a hard economy people can’t afford quality health care even with the depreciating National Health insurance scheme so as a celebrity, the least she can do to support the Presidential candidateand NPP as a whole is by organising health screening and walks for all those who can’t afford and also motivate the youth to make the right choices in Life.”

She said.

