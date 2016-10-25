Videos/Photos: 2016 Skuuls Reunion: Gladiators shake Joy FM studio

The Gladiators from the Koforidua Technical University (Koforidua Polytechnic) on Monday night made the biggest statement yet when they took turn in the Joy FM studio appearance ahead of the 2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion.

From the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, they represented in their numbers to show what they are bringing to colour the event this coming Saturday, October 29.

The Gladiators were on a different level showing great spirit and enthusiasm on the Drive Time with Lexis Bill.

For the group clad in all-black attire, chanting jama songs, the event would be lit with massive morale and energy they are bringing on board.

Their appearance was characterized by enthusiastic chants, expression of zeal and intellectual rigour as they faced off to prove which school is the best.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, which is the biggest outdoor event in West Africa, brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old school friends, relive the memorable moments of senior high school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama and all the things that were done way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in schools, in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion comes off on October 29 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com