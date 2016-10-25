Music: Cash Wale Feat. Dammykrane - Won Kere

​Brand new music from the African King Of ATL - Cash Wale. He teams up with Usual Suspect's DammyKrane; This is titled 'Won Kere'

'Won Kere' is a mid tempo potential hit song, Cash Wale & DammyKrane delivered a good collaboration. The video is set to premiere this week.

