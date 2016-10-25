Floxy Puts Her Past Behind, As New Single ‘Cooperate’ Drops Nov 28

Nigerian born singer Chinwendu Florence Izuchukwu is finally off the shackles of musical silence with the news that she would be releasing a brand new single titled ‘Cooperate’.

Floxy who took to her official Facebook page to make the announcement, said; “It’s been like a millions years since I dropped something for us out there. Something big is coming on Nov. 28 and it’s #Cooperate, save the date”

Speaking further ahead of the release of the single, Floxy said she is really excited about the whole thing, adding that it has really been a while for her.

“I’ve been waiting and we’re finally here. An artiste is supposed to be recording and delivering to the people, but it was as if everything on my side was paused. There are good reasons but making them public makes no sense right now’ especially now that everything has been put behind in the past and all we have is today and the bright future ahead of us” she said.

Floxy whose last single came last year, is expecting to hit the road with other female artistes at the Divas Stage Tour and revealed that the prospect of the tour is already arousing something in her.

“It’s a lovely feeling I must say. Having only female artistes for an event sounds awesome, but most importantly, touring states with the girls is wonderful.

“I just don’t know what to expect, but being around the girls is a wonderful thing. Most of us are just meeting for the first time, but there’s already so much friendship in the group because we all have come to understand that for ‘Girls to do it all’, we must work together”, she concluded.