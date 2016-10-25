More Stars Join S-Concert

From all indications, Saturday, November 5 will be a major landmark music event in Ghana's history during the 'S-Concert' 2016 edition, organised by Starr103.5 FM.

Each year, the 'S-Concert' comes off with a 'wow' factor and is on record to be the biggest music concert in the country after the 2015 edition attracted well over 50,000 music lovers the all night long jamboree.

This year, the organisers announced a super tight performance list which will be headlined by Ghana's very best, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

With barely two weeks to the event, the performance list has been beefed up with interesting names, including Epixode, MzVee, Wisa, Nii Funny, Article-Wan, Iwan, Ebony, Choirmaster, Strongman, Rudebwoy Ranking, Teephlow, Ras Kuuku, and it is certain that many more celebrated musicians will be announced as the date draws near.

The event is scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium from the dusk of Saturday, November 5 and is likely to travel into the dawn on Sunday morning.

The concert is being held under the theme 'Biggest Peace Concert' and aimed at using music and music stars to promote a peaceful atmosphere for Ghana's general elections scheduled for December 7.

Currently, the 'S-Concert' is the most talked-about music event in the country and the pre-event euphoria is visible across the capital city and its environs.