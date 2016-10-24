Music: Amerado - Beast Attitude (Prod. by Tubhanibeatz)

Mic Burnerz record label rap artiste, Amerado has finally released his highly anticipated rap song titled "Beast Attitude".

The song produced by Tubhanibeatz sees the rapper throw shades at some Accra rappers who recently jabbed him. He further shows his wordplay skills by doing a typical Akan wordplay.

This song is a portion of his free one-month promotion package from DM Network.

This song is a portion of his free one-month promotion package from DM Network.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/amerado/amerado-beast-attitude-prod-by-tubhanibeatz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pvAae57BYU