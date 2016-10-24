Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 24 October 2016 19:21 CET

Music: Amerado - Beast Attitude (Prod. by Tubhanibeatz)

By David Mawuli

Mic Burnerz record label rap artiste, Amerado has finally released his highly anticipated rap song titled "Beast Attitude".

The song produced by Tubhanibeatz sees the rapper throw shades at some Accra rappers who recently jabbed him. He further shows his wordplay skills by doing a typical Akan wordplay.

This song is a portion of his free one-month promotion package from DM Network.

Download and listen below, and don't forget to share your views with us.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/amerado/amerado-beast-attitude-prod-by-tubhanibeatz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pvAae57BYU

Audio Report

Get your facts first,before you distort them as you please.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img