Photos: Yaba is 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful

Yaba, Western regional representative in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show, has been crowned winner.

In a heated finale at the Accra International Conference Centre Sunday night, Yaba, a 21-year-old student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), beat four other representatives to win the title.

The other finalists were Akos from the Eastern region, Hiba from Northern region, Badu from the Ashanti region and Naa from Greater Accra.

For her price, Yaba drove home a four-wheel Suzuki Vitara and a cheque of GH¢10,000. The package also includes a holiday trip to South Africa.

According to the organisers, the winner will be embarking on a breast cancer awareness campaign.

First runner up, Hiba, received a cheque of GH¢8,000 and souvenirs from sponsors. Akos, Naa, Badu came in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The finale also witnessed a thrilling performance from award winning group VVIP.

This year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful, which is the tenth edition was attended by past winners of pageant. were on stage to celebrate the reality show’s 10th anniversary.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com