RTP Awards 2016: Kokui Selormey Adjudged TV Morning Show Host Of The Year

Co-host of Viasat1’s flagship morning show, Kokui Selormey Hanson, has been the adjudged the Television Morning Show Host at the just-ended 2016 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards.

The annual RTP Awards recognises and awards excellence in radio and television in Ghana.

An excited Kokui, who has consistently hosted This Morning on Viasat1 with Patrice Amegashie since it was launched in 2012, says this couldn’t come at a better time. She dedicated the TV Morning Show Host award to her co-host, Patrice, whom she says has been very instrumental in giving out her best on TV.

She beat stiff competition from her co-host, Patrice Amegashie and GH One’s Baisiwaa Dowuona Hammond and Kafui, as well as Bismark Brown of ETV, Randy Abbey of Metro TV and UTV’s Tweneboa Koduah.

Kokui acknowledged that the chemistry between her and Patrice has been key to the success of This Morning, which has received awards at previous RTP Awards. Over the years, This Morning has grown to become a household name in Ghana, and Kokui has played a vital role in that.

Kokui also emerged winner from a very competitive category, TV Female Presenter of the Year award, with the likes of Stacy Amoateng, Nana Aba Anamoah and Adjoa Yeboah Agyei.

Kokui’s dedication to her job has been unquestionable over the years, having birthed two children over the period, with one of them sharing the same birthday with Patrice. The now mother-of-three dedicated the TV Female Presenter of the Year award to her husband, Kobi Hanson, whom she says has been very supportive of her career over the years.

Also winning on the night was Nana Ekua Asanteba Mensah for TV Female Newscaster of the Year award. Viasat1 News and Celebrity Fanzone were adjudged TV News Program of the Year Award and TV Entertainment Show of the Year Award respectively.

The 2016 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Center Saturday night, and was hosted by comedian, DKB. Shatta Wale, Kwadee, SP Kofi Sarpong, Eshun and Selecta treated the audience to musical performances.