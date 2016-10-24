Cent Remmy Releases First Single - “Mr. Right”

The new art under Finetunes Entertainment, Cent Remmy has released his 1st single “MR. RIGHT” produced by Yandetunez. The video was shot by Cardoso Image with locations from Nigeria and Ghana.

Born Dairo Remilekun Emmanuel, the 20 year old song writer with diverse musical style of Hip-hop, Afro-pop and Hiplife had this to say: “irrespective of my bank account, my level of stardom and/or my age, I could be the Mr. Right in your life”.

Audio: MyNotjustok - Download Track

Video: CENT REMMY - MR RIGHT (OFFICIAL VIDEO)