Dancehall promoter and manager of Vybrant Faya, Mr. Logic in an angry tone on Pluzz FM revealed he’s not speaking about the death of his artiste to blogger Arnorld Mensah Elavanyoh.

Mr Logic explaining his decision said, Ghanaian journalists and bloggers don’t promote Ghanaian musicians with their arts when they are alive but jump on promoting him whenever he’s no more.

“Ghanaians know am not hypocrite. I speak the truth and speak my mind. So let me tell you the truth Arnold. I don’t know why you want to talk about Vybrant Faya this morning. These are some of the hypocrisy in the industry that some of us cannot stand.

When Vybrant Faya was about to release his new single, I sent you a flyer to do a promotional story for him but you refused. Now he’s dead you want to talk about him, do you expect me to talk to you?” angry Mr Logic ended the phone call on live radio.

The management of SMF yesterday released a statement announcing the death of the label artiste Vybrant Faya.

“Management of SMF received heartbreaking news of the death of dancehall musician and award winning entertainer Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson known by his stage name as Vybrant faya at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being involved in motor accident on the Tema motorway,