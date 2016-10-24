Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 24 October 2016 13:46 CET

I Won’t Speak About The Death Of Vybrant Faya! – Mr Logic

Source: Berniceblog.com

Dancehall promoter and manager of Vybrant Faya, Mr. Logic in an angry tone on Pluzz FM revealed he’s not speaking about the death of his artiste to blogger Arnorld Mensah Elavanyoh.

Mr Logic explaining his decision said, Ghanaian journalists and bloggers don’t promote Ghanaian musicians with their arts when they are alive but jump on promoting him whenever he’s no more.

“Ghanaians know am not hypocrite. I speak the truth and speak my mind. So let me tell you the truth Arnold. I don’t know why you want to talk about Vybrant Faya this morning. These are some of the hypocrisy in the industry that some of us cannot stand.

When Vybrant Faya was about to release his new single, I sent you a flyer to do a promotional story for him but you refused. Now he’s dead you want to talk about him, do you expect me to talk to you?” angry Mr Logic ended the phone call on live radio.

The management of SMF yesterday released a statement announcing the death of the label artiste Vybrant Faya.

“Management of SMF received heartbreaking news of the death of dancehall musician and award winning entertainer Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson known by his stage name as Vybrant faya at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being involved in motor accident on the Tema motorway,

General News

When you get tired of the obstacles in your way and you feel like giving up, DON'T because help is on the way, things are to change for good
By: timothy tella
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img