Music Producer Promotes Ghanaian Music In US

America-based popular Ghanaian music producer, Owusu Sekyere Adu, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Owusek, has disclosed that the music industry in Ghana has been on the decline due to the absence of stringent laws to check the activities of those behind music piracy.

Currently working on music video compilation albums of the late Daasebre Gyamenah, Pat Thomas and a few others, the producer said Ghanaians are no longer interested in buying CDs as they used to do, and are rather downloading on the internet for free.

According to him, Ghanaian music producers invest a lot of money in music production, only for music pirates to download it for free and sell them at cheap prices on the music market.

The veteran music producer has also complained bitterly about some corporate entities using musical works without paying royalties to them, pointing out that the failure of music users to pay royalties was seriously affecting the producers.

He expressed worry that due to lack of good policies to protect the interest of music producers and the industry, music producers are not willing to approach the banks for loans to boost music production business, adding that producers have lost interest in the music business in Ghana.

Owusu Sekyere Adu mentioned that due to the increased rate of music piracy, he relocated to the States, where he is now recognised as one of the leading music producers and distributors promoting Ghanaian music.

As the owner of the Adum African Market, a popular shopping centre and Ghanaian music distribution outlet in New York, Owusek added that ever since he relocated to the States, he has been actively involved in music business, using his outfit to promote and distribute Ghanaian musical works in the States.

He has so far produced over 60 albums and has worked with top musicians like Oheneba Kissi, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Appiah Fodjour, Pat Thomas, Kofi Abraham and many others.