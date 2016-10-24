Gospel New Star Finals This Sunday

The final event of the 'Gospel New Star', organised by Unity Oil, will take place on Sunday, October 30 at the forecourt of the Unity House, opposite St John's Grammar School in Accra.

On the night, the rest of the 12 contestants will battle it out for the 'Gospel New Star' title, a brand new saloon car, among others.

The answer to the question of who will drive home the new car is anyone's guess, as the 12 contestants appear ready to settle the issue with a battle of vocal dexterity and wits.

The contestants to rock the big stage have all proved themselves worthy of the final slot, but only one of them can come out as the winner.

The stakes are high at this stage in the competition because each of the 12 contestants is determined to win the ultimate prize.

The finalists will all have the opportunity to sing their hearts at the final event, with the hope of impressing the seasoned judges and television viewers to vote for them.

The final event is expected to be another display of class and talent, as the contestants attempt to thrill the crowd at the forecourt of the Unity Oil.

It is billed to produce more surprises, as they pair up to perform duets before returning to the stage for their individual performances.

Patrons are encouraged to come out in their numbers to support their favourite contestants and also vote to keep their favourites in the competition.

'Gospel New Star' is a reality show designed to stir up the passion and interest of music in Ghana, which over the years has dwindled to negligible level. The goal of this show is to develop talent and inspire and unearth the music passion hidden in the youth.

The show also seeks to re-orient the minds of the youth and other sectors of the society by showcasing the values in our rich world of music.

The event which is expected to attract hundreds of music lovers, gospel musicians, music producers, fans of all the contestants, radio DJs, presenters, among others, will also witness performances from some selected gospel acts.

By George Clifford Owusu