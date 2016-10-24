Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 24 October 2016 12:41 CET

Ghana Places Third At Mr Africa International

By Daily Guide

Ghana's Raymond Kyerematen came second runner-up at the 2016 edition of Mr Africa International pageant held in London on Saturday, October 22.

The 21-year-old Akol Dok from South Sudan was, however, crowned Mr Africa International 2016 at a ceremony held at the Great Hall, UEL in London. He took over from previous winner, Ian Wordifrom Ghana.

Nigeria's Alex Gede and Ghana's Raymond Kyerematen placed second and third respectively, with Madagascar's Ikagho winning the coveted Best Body Award.

As the new Mr Africa International, Akol Dok will focus his reign on African youth development and will travel to different countries like his predecessors to encourage talent and education in order to inspire entrepreneurship.

General News

THE JOY OF HAVING A JOB IS NOT COMPLETE UNTILL YOU BEGIN TO SOLVE PROBLEMS WITH THAT POSITION OF AUTHORITY.
By: Engr Tunde Adakolu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img