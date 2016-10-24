Ghana Places Third At Mr Africa International

Ghana's Raymond Kyerematen came second runner-up at the 2016 edition of Mr Africa International pageant held in London on Saturday, October 22.

The 21-year-old Akol Dok from South Sudan was, however, crowned Mr Africa International 2016 at a ceremony held at the Great Hall, UEL in London. He took over from previous winner, Ian Wordifrom Ghana.

Nigeria's Alex Gede and Ghana's Raymond Kyerematen placed second and third respectively, with Madagascar's Ikagho winning the coveted Best Body Award.

As the new Mr Africa International, Akol Dok will focus his reign on African youth development and will travel to different countries like his predecessors to encourage talent and education in order to inspire entrepreneurship.