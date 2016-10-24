Leah Brown Wins Miss Malaika

After a night of intense competition of beauty and brains, 21-year-old Leah Brown has been crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2016.

The University of Ghana Political Science and French student beat nine other contestants to win the crown at this year's event at the National Theatre in Accra Saturday night.

For winning the title, Leah Brown drove home a brand-new Renault Captur Hatchback. She also received one-year wardrobe supply of clothes, a trip to Dubai and a $10,000 education scholarship.

The crowing of this year's winner follows 13 weeks of intensive grooming and mentoring by the organisers, Charterhouse.

Amanda Edem Fiawosime, a Business Administration (Insurance) student at the University of Ghana, and Delsey Hamilton Yankah, a Business Management student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), emerged first and second runner-ups respectively.

The finale of the pageant witnessed performances from MzVee, Joey B and Lil Shaker.

-myjoyonline

