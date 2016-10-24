Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 24 October 2016 12:41 CET

Luckie’s Talent Underrated – Leila Djansi

By Daily Guide

Film director of international repute, Leila Djansi, has lauded Ghanaian actress and producer, Luckie Lawson, as a highly talented but underrated actress on the Africa continent.

The endorsement follows Luckie's recent performance in newly directed film, 'Like Cotton Twines' which also stars award-winning actors and actresses like Yvonne Okoro, Miranda Bailey, David Dontoh, Mawuli Semevo, Adjetey Anang and young actress, Ophelia Dzidornu.

Luckie Lawson

“Prepping promo clips for 'Like Cotton Twines' and I am reminded how extremely talented Luckie Lawson really is. Talented but underrated. But being underrated hasn’t stopped her. It’s amazing how you walk into a field of gold, but that gold looks like old rocks until you pick it up, and rub it.

A wife, a mother, an entrepreneur and a solid actress. WOMAN. Meet her on the awareness tour. The #LikeCottonTwines#GirlFreedomTour. Ghana. December. We'll be reaching all secondary schools in the Volta Region. Free screenings,” Leila said on Facebook.

Luckie Lawson remains one of Ghana's award-winning actresses. She has been around for a long time and featured in a number of movies. She is also a producer and currently owns 7th Art Productions.

She was one of the earliest actresses to enter into production. In 2010, she produced her debut movie titled 'Silence Is Golden' which featured Ramsey Nouah and Chika Ike.

In 2011, she followed with 'Familiar Strangers' starring John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Prince David Osei and a host of others.

She is currently on set shooting a new series titled 'Haunted'.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50   Email: [email protected] )

General News

We take for granted the things we should be greatful for.
By: Anita Owusu Boateng
