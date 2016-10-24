Film director of international repute, Leila Djansi, has lauded Ghanaian actress and producer, Luckie Lawson, as a highly talented but underrated actress on the Africa continent.

The endorsement follows Luckie's recent performance in newly directed film, 'Like Cotton Twines' which also stars award-winning actors and actresses like Yvonne Okoro, Miranda Bailey, David Dontoh, Mawuli Semevo, Adjetey Anang and young actress, Ophelia Dzidornu.

“Prepping promo clips for 'Like Cotton Twines' and I am reminded how extremely talented Luckie Lawson really is. Talented but underrated. But being underrated hasn’t stopped her. It’s amazing how you walk into a field of gold, but that gold looks like old rocks until you pick it up, and rub it.

A wife, a mother, an entrepreneur and a solid actress. WOMAN. Meet her on the awareness tour. The #LikeCottonTwines#GirlFreedomTour. Ghana. December. We'll be reaching all secondary schools in the Volta Region. Free screenings,” Leila said on Facebook.

Luckie Lawson remains one of Ghana's award-winning actresses. She has been around for a long time and featured in a number of movies. She is also a producer and currently owns 7th Art Productions.

She was one of the earliest actresses to enter into production. In 2010, she produced her debut movie titled 'Silence Is Golden' which featured Ramsey Nouah and Chika Ike.

In 2011, she followed with 'Familiar Strangers' starring John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Prince David Osei and a host of others.

She is currently on set shooting a new series titled 'Haunted'.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )