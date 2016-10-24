Our beloved Lilian Dinma is back again. This time, she didn’t come alone; she comes to you with an inspiring song and a new voice. The voice of the Agidigba crooner - Tim Godfrey. This song is titled Turn by turn.

In Nigeria we have a saying that ‘’Life na turn by turn’’ meaning that Turn he good things of life comes in turns, and when your turn is up, you will get blessings, favour, promotions and the other good things of life. Lilian wrote this song to encourage the down and out, the broken hearted and the needy, letting them know that their turn for breakthrough will come. As you listen to this song, know that God has got you covered and your time of blessing is here.

Profile

Lilian Dinma is a talented song writer and singer. Her music is best described as contemporary Afro gospel tunes. She is a woman who has seen many challenges and has a story to tell of God’s Goodness and favour. Lilian has since released three singles and is working on her album. She is married with a child.